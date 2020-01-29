|
E. Louise Crawford Arbogast
Redkey - E. Louise Crawford Arbogast, age 94, rural Redkey, died unexpectedly Wednesday January 29, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Born in Randolph County on August 8, 1925, she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. She worked at Champs Leather Products in Saratoga for 13 years before retiring in 1979. She also helped her husband farm and raise livestock in Jay County for several years. Louise was a member of Albany United Methodist Church where she participated in the choir and Bible studies. She also enjoyed crocheting & knitting and belonged to a local sewing club that met in Fairview.
Survivors include 3 daughters: Pamela K. Mallory, Winchester, Judy D. Shumaker (friend: Charles Jessup), Winchester, and Janice M. Rowe (husband: Randall), Farmland; her close friend and caretaker: Lonnie Gannon (wife: Barbara, deceased), Dunkirk; a brother: Elvin L. Gray (wife: Beverly), Winchester; 3 grandchildren: Jasmine (McCord) Jessup, Raychel (Shumaker) Page, and Joshua McCord (fiancé: Beth Hendricks); also, 3 great-grandchildren: Savanna Hogle, Brayden McCord, and Embree Page.
She is preceded in death by husbands: Raymond Heston, Paul Crawford, and Pat Arbogast; a daughter: Carolyn Louise Heston; a granddaughter: Tosha Hogle; her parents: Alvin & Nora (Miller) Gray, and a sister: Anna Mae Maniscalco.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Albany United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery.
Visiting hours are Monday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020