E. Marcella McCroskey, 97, one of the strongest women I have ever known, passed into Heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Signature Health Care following a long hard battle with multiple illnesses.
She was a born in Bryant, Indiana on January 8, 1923, the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Lucas) McCroskey and graduated from Bryant High School.
Marcella spent most of her life caring for others and had worked many places during her lifetime.
Surviving are two daughters, Carole L. Baker (Dwight) of Muncie, who was at her bedside when she left us and P.J. "Susie" Witherspoon (Larry) of South Haven, MS; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Chad, Jessica, Erik, Renee and James; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Emma, Hannah and Jacob and four great-great grandchildren, Avery, Tatum, Emilia and Weston; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings, Ann, Dolly, Hilda, Doris, George and Bell.
Private services were held.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Hillcroft Services, 501 W. Air Park Drive, Muncie, IN, 47303 or online at www.hillcroft.org/donate.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Signature Health Care for the loving care they provided to Marcella, especially Josh Smith.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020