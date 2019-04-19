Earl C. Thompson



Albany - Earl C. Thompson, 84, passed away Saturday evening, April 13, 2019 at Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center.



Earl was born August 15, 1934, in Muncie, the son of Delbert and Cora (Himes) Thompson. Earl graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He joined the United States Army, serving from 1957-1958.



Mr. Thompson owned and operated Thompson's Ace Hardware store on Franklin Street, with his wife Suzie, for twenty years, retiring in 1994. Previously, he owned and operated Thompson's Tune-Up Service on West Main Street.



Earl was a member of Junto Club and an active member in Southside Kiwanis Club. He attended Parker City United Methodist Church.



He is survived by two brothers, Jake Thompson (wife, Karen), Sebring, FL, Wayne Thompson (wife, Linda), Parker City; a longtime friend, Saundra (Cross) Conrad, Marion; and several nieces and nephews.



Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy (Suzie) Thompson, and a twin brother, Merle Thompson.



Friends and family may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019, or one hour prior to service time on Tuesday.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Chris Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Parker United Methodist Church, 305 S. Main Street, Parker City, IN 47368.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary