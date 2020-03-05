Services
Muncie - Mr. Earl Howard Donson, 97 of Mulberry, FL, passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020. Mr. Donson was born in Kokomo, IN on July 13, 1922. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Asher Donson, and Ethel Mills Donson, his first wife, Helen Fierce Donson of 54 years, his two brothers, Wayne Donson, and John Donson and four sisters Bernice Ruth Donson, Lois Donson, Miriam Douglas, and his twin Merle Donson.

Mr. Donson was a Navy veteran of WWII and Korea and received an honorable discharge. He was a member of the Southside Assembly of God church in Lakeland, Florida

Survivors include his wife Jean Donson, daughters Patricia Brinkman (Mike), Lori Spurlock (Denny), step-daughter, Lynnette Sordelet, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews,

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Full Gospel Temple in Muncie, Indiana. Burial will follow at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled through Parson Mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
