|
|
Earl E. Vannatter
Muncie - Earl E. Vannatter, 89, passed away on Monday afternoon, October 21, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 12, 1930 in Connersville, the son of Irvin C. and Nellie B. (Donaldson) Vannatter and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1948. Earl served his country honorably in the US Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. On August 1, 1953 in Muncie, he married Norene J. Cox.
He worked for Kimm Paint Company for over 30 years and then for Norm's Paint and Supply until his retirement in 1997.
Earl was a member of the Muncie Elks #245 and enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing softball and was a Cincinnati Reds fan.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis Vannatter (Lesia Rhonemus) of Muncie and Greg Vannatter of Somerville, AL; one daughter, Karen Rose (husband, Gayle) of Dunkirk; eight grandchildren, Malinda Vannatter-Gates (husband, Ross), Jaelyn Vannatter, Daryl Vannatter, Joseph Vannatter, Allen Vannatter, Brandon Vannatter, James Rose and Elizabeth Rose.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Norene Vannatter on October 10, 2007; granddaughter, Crystal Vannatter in 2017; and one brother, Everett Vannatter.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019