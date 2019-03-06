Earl Edward Mong



Muncie - Earl Edward Mong, 90, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, March 3, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.



He was born in Muncie on June 2, 1928, the son of Thomas Watson and Goldie Mong, attended Muncie Community Schools, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.



Mr. Mong was a truck driver for R. & D. Motor Express for thirty-three years prior to his retirement in 1986.



He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #135. Earl enjoyed traveling and going to Cardiac Rehab on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday where he had many friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending as many ball games and school events as he could.



Surviving are two children, Jerry L. Mong (Sara), Muncie and Cindy Mong, Muncie; four grandchildren, Katherine Darrah (Andy), Washington, D.C., Andrew Mong (Beth), Danville, IN, Samantha Foote (Jason), Danville, IL, and Benjamin Mong (Lynne), Noblesville; seven great-grandchildren, Kristen, Makayla, Austin, Olivia, Avery, Sophia, and Conrad; Tammie Coon who was like another daughter; family friend, Sue Kaiser; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved basset hound, Lulu.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty-five years, Marjorie Ann; four brothers, George Counselor, Frank Lenard, Robert Mong, and Henry Mong; and a sister Rosella Kelley.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday or one hour prior to services on Friday.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Military Rites by the United States Army and Veterans of Delaware County.



The family gives a special thanks to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Staff, and Dr. Robert Suer, and a very special thanks to Katie Duncan for her angelic care of our dad.



Memorials may be directed to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303 or A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary