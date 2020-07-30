1/1
Earl Hiatt Jr.
Earl Hiatt, Jr.

Selma - Earl Hiatt, Jr., 95, passed away on Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020 at the home of his son with family by his side.

He was born on August 12, 1924 in Mt. Pleasant, the only son of Earl and Pearle (Robertson) Hiatt, Sr. Earl attended Center High School and graduated in 1942. He was drafted into the Army in April, 1943, was a part of WWII and was discharged December of 1945 with the rank of T/3 having been with the 104th Evacuation Hospital. He was awarded the Theatre Ribbon with 5 bronze stars, Merit Unit and Victory Award. He was in Europe for twenty-three months. Earl and Rosalie were married while he was on furlough November 8, 1943. From this marriage came two sons (Craig and Brian Hiatt).

Earl was employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. for 30 years as a Mold Maker and was at Chrysler Corp. for 13 years as a Manufacturing Supervisor and retired in 1987. He and Rosalie's travels led to Europe three times and visited place he was during WWII. He was on the Liberty-Perry School Board for 8 years. Earl was a member of American Legion Post #19.

He loved the little town of Mt. Pleasant where he was the self-appointed Mayor. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends at the grocery after he retired. He was a member of the United Brethren Church where he was a trustee. He and Rosalie built a new home in Mt. Pleasant after he was discharged from the service. They lived there for 52 years and moved into a Condo in Muncie. He and Rosalie spent 17 winters at Boardwalk Caper in Ft. Myers, Florida and enjoyed their friends there as well.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 77 years, Rosalie Linville Hiatt of Selma; two sons, Craig Hiatt (wife, Leta) of Terre Haute and Brian Hiatt (wife, Charla) of Selma; four granddaughters, Heather Harris (Rick), Stacey Moore (Jerry), Gina Picillo (Tony) and Lindsay Hiatt; ten great-grandchildren, Brady Harris, Piper and Parker Linder, Camden Hiatt, Kohen, Kayden and Coral Picillo, Ashton, Brenna, and Bayleee Moore; and one sister-in-law, Lavelle Black.

Services and burial with full military honors will be private for the immediate family only.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to in memory of Earl to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
