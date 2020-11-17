1/1
Earl Junior Nelson
Earl Junior Nelson

Muncie - Earl Junior Nelson, 93, passed away late Monday night at Morrison Woods Health Campus. He was born January 7, 1927 in Muncie, IN and was the son of the late Earl Kenneth & Alice Lee (Waymire) Nelson.

Earl was a graduate of Royerton High School. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He attended Main Street United Methodist Church where he served as trustee for 50 years and Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church. Earl was a member of Lakeview Golf Club and was a Royerton Optimist Club Baseball Coach. He enjoyed fishing at the Lake Cottage on Messick Lake, going to ballgames for his grandkids, golf, trips with his late wife Janice, Red's Baseball games, Myrtle Beach golf trips with his late son-in-law Steve Sheets, Bingo with Teddy, family dinners and visiting Uncle Tom in Seattle. Earl retired from Borg Warner after 40 plus years of dedicated service. Earl served others by volunteering for 20 years at Ball Memorial Hospital.

Earl is survived by two children Jeff Nelson (Beverly) and Barbara Sheets; son-in-law Craig Tudor; six grandchildren Matt Nelson, Amy McAdams, Brad Nelson, Andrew Tudor, Abigail Vaughn and Elizabeth Donovan; eleven great-grandchildren AJ, Max, Maci, Mylee, Maddy, Jake, Jackson, Spencer, Josie, Teddy and Winston. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Janice Pauline (Leamon) Nelson; his daughter Beth Ann Tudor; his grandson Ben Tudor and son-in-law Steve Sheets.

Graveside services for Earl will be held privately at Union Cemetery-Eaton, with Pastor Mona Dale officiating. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to give a special Thank You to Morrison Woods for the exceptional care Earl received during his stay.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie, IN 47304, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
