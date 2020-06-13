Earl Lautzenheiser
Earl Lautzenheiser

Earl Lautzenheiser, 100, began his walk with God on Saturday, June 12, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born is Monroe, Indiana on July 7, 1919, to Roy and Emma (Cook) Lautzenheiser. Earl served in World War II in the Army Air Corps, and retired from the U.S Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 32 years of service. He retired from Borg Warner after 30 years, and worked for CarQuest for 28 years until he was 92.

Earl is survived by his wife of 74 years, Su (Smith) Lautzenheiser, 5 children; Beth Jones (Don), Joy Brinduse (Thom), Peter Lautzenheiser (Laurie), Eric Lautzenheiser (Casey) and Lisa Hytinen (Paul). one sister, Carol (Lautzenheiser) Glusenkamp (Dick). 20 Grandchildren, 38 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings, and his son, Michael Lautzenheiser, who was lost in Vietnam in 1971, and two great-grandchildren.

Earl and Su were married on December 3, 1945 in Pasadena, California. They moved to Indiana that same year, and lived there until his death. Earl was a member of the Fairlawn Church of Christ in Muncie, Indiana, where he served as an elder for many years.

Graveside services will be held privately on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie. The public may view the service at www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anderson Christian School or CRF (Childrens Relief Fund).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
