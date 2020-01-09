|
|
Earl Ray Hobbs
Muncie - Earl Ray Hobbs, 82, of Muncie, died Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020. He was born July 2, 1937 in Tracy City, TN and was the son of the late Gus & Elizabeth (Sanders) Hobbs.
Earl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved to go fishing and camping and spending time with his family. Earl retired in 1992 from Chevrolet in Muncie.
Earl is survived by his two son's William Ray (Doris) and Ronald Scott Hobbs both of Muncie; four grandchildren Anna Hobbs of Indianapolis, William Hobbs Jr. (Brandi) of Muncie, Brittney and Ashley Hobbs both of Fort Wayne; four great-grandchildren; brother Donald Hobbs (Connie) of Muncie; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Macil (Lehman) Hobbs; sister Clara Daniels and brother Roy Hobbs.
Funeral Services for Earl will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor J.R. Sutliff officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020