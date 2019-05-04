|
Earshel Boyatt
Farmland - Earshel Boyatt, 80, of Muncie, IN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at Liberty Village, in Muncie, IN. Earshel was born in Stearns, KY, on September 26, 1938 a son of the late Evelyn (Watson) and William Bud Boyatt. He served in the U.S. Army and was owner and operator of Boyatt's Construction Company. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, square dancing, and BINGO. Earshel was a God Fearing Man who enjoyed church, had a great sense of humor and as the oldest of 13 children, he was raised to appreciate, love and support his family unconditionally. He is survived by his son James L. Boyatt, eight siblings; Hester Spradlin, Bill (Ottis) Boyatt, Lois New, Doris Koger, Helen Boyatt, Jimmie Boyatt, Deloris Taylor, Wayne Boyatt, three grandchildren; McCaela Boyatt, Kailey Boyatt, James L. Boyatt Jr., and several nieces and nephews. Earshel was preceded in death by his parents and one son; Danny A. Boyatt. Friends are invited to call Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10-12 at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel. Graveside services will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A special thank you to MJS Mortuaries and Liberty Village for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Activities Department at Liberty Village in Muncie, IN.
Published in The Star Press on May 4, 2019