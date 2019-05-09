Services
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
Farmland, IN - Eda Louise Phelps, 86, of Farmland, IN passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019 at Pine Knoll Nursing Home of Winchester, IN. She was born October 4, 1932 in Randolph County, IN the daughter of Wallace and Lelia Helen (Harris) Shockney. She was a graduate of Farmland High School.

Louise retired as manager in 1997 after more than 20 years with Village Pantry of Farmland. She was a member of Farmland Friends Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Tommy Phelps of Winchester, IN and Rex Phelps (wife, Lisa) of Fountain City, IN; a step-son, George L. Phelps (wife, Madonna) of Portland, IN; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; one sister; and two brothers.

A service to celebrate Louise's life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 13th, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019
