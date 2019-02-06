|
Eddie Dewayne Edgerton
Muncie - Eddie Dewayne Edgerton, 56, Muncie, went to be with the Lord at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born in Marion on August 8, 1962, and was the son of Gerald and Carolyn Edgerton.
Eddie was a 1980 graduate of Marion High School and attended Indiana State University. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years working in psychiatric care. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. After his military service, he worked in the jewelry industry. He also worked in retail sales for many years and, most recently, sold cars.
Ed was an avid sports fan who enjoyed NASCAR, Indianapolis Colts, and wrestling. He especially enjoyed sporting events with his daughter and son.
His pride and joy were his children: Bethanie Ann, Trevor Dale, and Kimberlie Ann (Josh). He also had two grandchildren: Maddie and Nate. Additional survivors include his brothers: Richard Edgerton and Tracy (Karen) Edgerton; nieces: Leah Catherine and Amy Carolyn; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with Eddie's funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. Rev. John Bunch will be officiating with burial following at Marion National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Needham-Storey-Wampner, designated for Eddie's children.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 6, 2019