Eddie L. Graham



Eddie L. Graham (OG Wink) passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Calling will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10am til 12noon. At Union Missionary Baptist Church 1100 N. Macedonia Ave. Service will be at 12:00pm. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









