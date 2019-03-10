|
Eddie Vance Jr.
Muncie - Eddie Vance Jr. 59, died unexpectedly on March 3, 2019. Eddie was born in Gunnison, MS, to Eddie Sr. and Lillie Vance. Eddie leaves to cherish his memory sixteen children, fifteen of Muncie, and one of Indianapolis, 30 grandchildren all of Muncie, three brothers of Muncie, 6 sisters, four of Muncie, one of Cincinnati, OH, and one of Kokomo, IN. He was preceded in death by his mother Lillie Vance.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia ave. Muncie, IN. The calling will be 10am 12noon, with service starting at 12pm. The burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 10, 2019