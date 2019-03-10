Services
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
1100 N. Macedonia ave
Muncie, IN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
1100 N. Macedonia ave
Muncie, IN
Eddie Vance Jr. Obituary
Eddie Vance Jr.

Muncie - Eddie Vance Jr. 59, died unexpectedly on March 3, 2019. Eddie was born in Gunnison, MS, to Eddie Sr. and Lillie Vance. Eddie leaves to cherish his memory sixteen children, fifteen of Muncie, and one of Indianapolis, 30 grandchildren all of Muncie, three brothers of Muncie, 6 sisters, four of Muncie, one of Cincinnati, OH, and one of Kokomo, IN. He was preceded in death by his mother Lillie Vance.

A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia ave. Muncie, IN. The calling will be 10am 12noon, with service starting at 12pm. The burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 10, 2019
