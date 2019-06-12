|
|
Edgar A. Bloomer
Smyrna - Edgar A. Bloomer, age 89 of Smyrna, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. He was a native of Lyons, Indiana and was a son of the late Oliver Dewitt Bloomer and Tennessee Aubry Strasser Bloomer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ardath Roudebush and a grandson, Anthony Cooper.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Bloomer; sons, Evan Bloomer and wife Laura of Smyrna and Alan Bloomer of Kentucky; grandchildren, Amber Bloomer, Nikki Bloomer, Rayleigha Yelton (Justin), Alan Bloomer II, Krystal Fox (Aric), Courtney Gutierrez (David), Erica Foster (Chris), and Crystal Keenan; sixteen great grandchildren; a brother, Andrew Bloomer and wife Cindy of Mississippi; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Bloomer was a member of River of Life Church, a graduate of the Purdue School of Pharmacy, and later retired as a pharmacist after forty years of service.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Bloomer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 12, 2019