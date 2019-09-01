|
|
Edgar F. Mertz
Fort Wayne - Edgar F. Mertz, 88, passed away Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at The Towne House Retirement Community of Fort Wayne. A native of Jay County, he was born in Troy, OH to the late R. Fay and Thelma Mertz. Edgar and his wife were the founders of Modern Working Custom Cabinetry (now known as Pennville Custom Cabinetry) of Portland, IN. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rubynelle Mertz of Fort Wayne; son, Jonathon (Veronica) Mertz of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; foster daughter, Barbara Givens of Tulsa, OK; and sister, Phyllis Monroe of Pennville, IN. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Joyce Gutierrez, and Jennifer Dhawan; and sister, Lavonne Cox. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Jay County. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 1, 2019