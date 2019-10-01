Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lion's Civic Center
307 E. 100 N.
Portland, IN
Fort Wayne, IN. - Edgar F. Mertz, 88, passed away Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at The Towne House Retirement Community of Fort Wayne. A native of Jay County, he was born in Troy, OH to the late R. Fay and Thelma Mertz. Edgar and his wife were the founders of Modern Working Custom Cabinetry (now known as Pennville Custom Cabinetry) of Portland, IN. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rubynelle Mertz of Fort Wayne; son, Jonathon (Veronica) Mertz of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; foster daughter, Barbara Givens of Tulsa, OK; and sister, Phyllis Monroe of Pennville, IN. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Joyce Gutierrez, and Jennifer Dhawan; and sister, Lavonne Cox. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Lion's Civic Center, 307 E. 100 N. Portland, IN. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019
