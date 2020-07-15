Edgar (Ed) Pemberton, Jr.Muncie - On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Edgar (Ed) Pemberton, Jr., of Muncie, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 55. Ed was born on November 21, 1964 in Muncie, IN to Edgar and Betty (Holding) Pemberton. He was a long time employee for his uncle, Harry Holding, at Northwest Towing and Recovery, the president of DGSA, a 15 year reserve for the Muncie Police Department and the Eaton Police Department, as well as a Marshal for Gaston Police Department. His hobbies included fishing, camping, boating, and spending time with his family.Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Pemberton; grandmother, Ruth Holding; and grandfather, Samuel Holding.He is survived by his mother, Betty (Holding) Pemberton; sisters: Sabrina Pemberton and June Pemberton; brother, Eric (Melissa) Pemberton; four children: Miranda, Bridgette, Edgar (Trey) III, and Samantha Pemberton; grandchildren: Bradley Pemberton, Kingston Woods, Zethan, Zayden, and Zadrihanna Walton; nieces: Mackenzie, Maddisen, and Makayla Alva, and Jordan Sutliff; and nephews: Wesley (Jami) Pemberton and Zachary Sutliff.Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Yorktown, IN. The funeral service will start at 12:00 noon, with Reverend Jerry Miller officiating. Condolences, donations, and flowers may be offered at 6490 W. Cornbread Rd, Yorktown, IN 47396. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the Pemberton family during their loss.