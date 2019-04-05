Edna Alberta Baker



Muncie, IN. - Edna Alberta Baker, 80, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her residence in Richmond.



She was born in Muncie on October 13, 1938, the daughter of Lewis Virgle and Rowena Alberta (Roush) Bright, Sr. and graduated from Muncie Central High School.



Edna had worked for several year in the restaurant business, often working extra shifts. She also worked at Muncie Glass Factory.



Surviving are her partner, Douglas Lindstrand; four children, Lynn Kathy Lister, Mesa, AZ, Loretta Featherston (husband, Joseph), Muncie, Charles Taylor (wife, Bonnie), Portland, and Cheryl Hammill (husband, Steve), Addison, MI; two step-children; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; four brothers; a sister; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Marion Baker; a grandson, Shawn Lee Featherston; two brothers; and two sisters.



Private memorial services were held in Tomlinson Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the , 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.



Private memorial services were held in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the , 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.