Edna LaWayne Kelly
Muncie - Edna LaWayne Kelly, 84, passed away at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
She was born on Sunday, December 16, 1934, the daughter of Gilbert Daugherty and Viola Bohn. LaWayne owned and operated numerous restaurants in the Muncie and Indianapolis area. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and sewing.
Survivors include her children, George "Buck" (wife, Kathy) Jarrell, Hendersonville, Tennessee, Frances Corey, Muncie, Indiana, and Shawn Kelly, Alexandria, Indiana; step-children, John (wife, Marcia) Kelly, Muncie, Indiana, and Rick (wife, Kristi) Kelly, Yorktown, Indiana; grandchildren, Tony (wife, Jama) Thompson, Lisa (husband, Bill) Stires, Marc (wife, Kayla) Kelly, and Zachary Dayton-Kelly; five great-grandchildren; and a half-sister, Sheila Meadows.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse "Bill" Kelly; son-in-law, Steven Corey; and her sister, Frances Barnard.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on May 29, 2019