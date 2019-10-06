|
Edna Louise (Martin) Hurdle
Muncie - Edna Louise Hurdle, 86, of Muncie passed away Friday, October 04, 2019 at Yorktown Manor. She was born on April 18, 1933 in Coffee County, TN a daughter of the late Fred and Alta (Morris) Martin.
Edna retired from the Muncie General Motors Plant where she served in the cafeteria. She attended the Mt Olive United Methodist Church for any years. Edna was very talented and loved to make a variety of craft items. She also enjoyed playing bingo and euchre.
Edna is survived by her children, Kathy Hurdle of Cheshire, CT, Sandra Beeson of Muncie, Sharon (Mark) Long of Muncie; grandchildren, Jonathan O'Sullivan, Kalvin (fiancé: Samantha)Danaher, Brittney Rooney, Kameron Danaher, Zachary Long, Casey Huffman and Matt Huffman; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Emily and Ryan Neal; brother, Charles Martin of Manchester, TN; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Christy Neal; siblings, Mary Sue Hulan, Annie Mae Neeley, Bill Martin, Harry Martin, Roy Martin, Fannie Angel, Paul Martin, Maggie Lois Martin and Joe Boyd Martin; step siblings, Lester and Lillian Martin.
Visitation will be from 5-7pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at Ballard and Son Funeral Home in Daleville. There will also be visitation from 11-2 and funeral service beginning at 2:00pm Wednesday, October 9 at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 6, 2019