Edna Lucille Mullikin
Ridgeville, IN - Edna Lucille (Moon) Mullikin, 87, of Ridgeville, IN entered into eternal peace in heaven on April 13, 2019. Edna was at home surrounded by her loving husband, Allen and daughter, Connie Sue Dow.
Edna was the daughter of beloved parents, Herman R. and Doris A (Wagner) Moon. She was born in Farmland, Randolph County, Indiana on June 26, 1931.
Edna will be remembered for her sweet smile and gentle loving soul. She was a devoted and loving wife to Allen and a precious loving mother to Connie Sue. Edna loved growing her beautiful flowers and garden at her country home which she treasured. She was generous and giving to all.
Edna leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years, Allen; her daughter, Connie Sue Dow of Albany; a sister, Reita M. Hardwick and nieces; and a special nephew, David Cheesman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman R. and Doris A Moon; her brothers, Jack Moon and Roger Moon; an a dearly loved nephew, Jeff L. Moon.
A service to celebrate Edna's life will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery of Farmland, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 12:00 p.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 16, 2019