The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Edna M. Caudill


1947 - 2019
Edna M. Caudill Obituary
Edna M. Caudill

Muncie - Edna M. Caudill, 71, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 10, 1947 in Muncie, the daughter of Andrew Simpson and Minnie Elsie (Wilson) Sims, Sr. and attended Selma Middle School and Center High School.

Edna loved all animals, her "fur babies" and her family.

She is survived by her special grandson and caretaker, Brandan Stevens; two sons, Sammy Hawkins (wife, Lindsay) and Jim Hawkins (Sherry); one daughter, Tonya Stevens (husband, James); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her longtime companion, William Marks on August 13, 2007; three grandchildren; three brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Dave Shipman officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019
