Edna M. DeWitt



Muncie - Edna M. DeWitt, 93, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Waters Edge Village.



She was born on September 27, 1925 in Commerce, Missouri, the daughter of James A. and Ethel (Cline) Daugherty.



Edna was a founding member of Bible Baptist Church Prairie Creek, where she also taught Sunday School for many years and also served by printing Bibles until she was 90.



Edna was a homemaker and also cared for her son Jeffery for several years.



Survivors include her four sons, Donald DeWitt (wife, Beth), Clyde DeWitt Jr., Jeffrey DeWitt and Richard DeWitt; ten grandchildren, Donald DeWitt II, Mark DeWitt, Ashley Craig, Michelle Hickey, Sarah DeWitt, Amanda DeWitt, Angela Doss, Dean DeWitt, Brent DeWitt and Eric DeWitt; also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde J. DeWitt Sr. in 1987; her daughter-in-law, Jene DeWitt; seventeen brothers and sisters; and her parents.



Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Josh Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.



Family and friends may call one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Bible Baptist Church, 9401 East Windsor Road, Selma, Indiana 47383.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary