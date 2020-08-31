Edna Marie Long
Hartford City - Edna Marie Long, 77, passed away at 11:27 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Hartford City on September 6, 1942, to Harry Sparks and Carrie Ellen (Ayres) Sparks. Her parents preceded her in death.
Edna married Rev. Ferrell Lloyd Long on December 12, 2008, at Kingsley Full Gospel Church by Rev. Clarence Baker.
She had worked at Overhead Door for 30 years and retired when the factory shut down. She retired again from Alltrista Factory in 2004.
Edna loved being outside working in her yard, her flowers and gardening.
She was a member of the Kingsley Full Gospel Church.
Edna will be sadly missed by her husband, Rev. Ferrell Lloyd Long of Hartford City; daughter, Shelly Gilland of Hartford city; step-children, Gregory (wife, Lucille) Robbins of Floyd, IA, Anthony Robbins of Stanton, MI, Eric (wife, Cindy) Robbins of Warren, Leanna (husband, Terry) Whitehurst of Hartford City, Robert (wife, Yolanda) Long of Worrier, AL, Tammy (husband, Stan) Stewart of Rockport, TX, Brad (wife, Kristen) Long and Tina (husband, Paul) Williams of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Jeffery Gilland; 25 step-grandchildren; 22 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Broughton of Muncie, Glenna Belcher of White Pine, TN, Phyllis Adams of Muncie and Connie (husband, Darrell) Maribito of Coco, FL; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son Mark A. Reynolds, siblings, Ruby Ludlow, Jerry Sparks, Jackie Sparks and Johnny Sparks.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Memorials may be made to Kingsley Full Gospel Church, 4030 South 700 East Dunkirk, IN 47336
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.