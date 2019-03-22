|
Edna Over
Dunkirk - Edna Over, age 86, Dunkirk, died Thursday March 20, 2019 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center following an illness. Born June 14, 1932 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, she graduated from high school there and was a resident of Dunkirk for the past several years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed making Memorial Day flower arrangements, word search puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. Edna worked at Indiana Glass and was a dietician at Miller's Merry Manor in Dunkirk; she was also a fraternity house cook in Muncie.
Survivors include her sons: Ed Weaver, Spiceland, and Kenny Weaver (wife: Tammy), Dunkirk; four grandchildren: Becky Clapp (husband: Bob), Rick Weaver (wife: Natalie), Kelly Alonzo (husband: Michael), and Carly Weaver; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her first husband: Paul Weaver (1972) and second husband: Don Over (2005); a son: Tom Weaver (2006); her parents, Charles & Elizabeth Finley; two brothers: Van Finley, Charles Finley, and two sisters: Virginia Alford and Nellie Heath.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Chambersville Cemetery, Spencer, with burial to follow. There will be no public visitation.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 22, 2019