Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Chambersville Cemetery
Spencer, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Over
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Over


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Over Obituary
Edna Over

Dunkirk - Edna Over, age 86, Dunkirk, died Thursday March 20, 2019 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center following an illness. Born June 14, 1932 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, she graduated from high school there and was a resident of Dunkirk for the past several years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed making Memorial Day flower arrangements, word search puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. Edna worked at Indiana Glass and was a dietician at Miller's Merry Manor in Dunkirk; she was also a fraternity house cook in Muncie.

Survivors include her sons: Ed Weaver, Spiceland, and Kenny Weaver (wife: Tammy), Dunkirk; four grandchildren: Becky Clapp (husband: Bob), Rick Weaver (wife: Natalie), Kelly Alonzo (husband: Michael), and Carly Weaver; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband: Paul Weaver (1972) and second husband: Don Over (2005); a son: Tom Weaver (2006); her parents, Charles & Elizabeth Finley; two brothers: Van Finley, Charles Finley, and two sisters: Virginia Alford and Nellie Heath.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Chambersville Cemetery, Spencer, with burial to follow. There will be no public visitation.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now