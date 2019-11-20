|
Edna Turner
Muncie - Edna Turner, 81, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019, Community Hospital in Anderson.
She was born in Jamestown, TN on October 7, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Ida (Cooper) Cravens and moved to Muncie in 1973.
Edna loved spending time with her family and gardening her flowers.
Surviving are six children, Helen Turner, Phyllis Farris (Denny), Scott Turner, Tammy Turner, Kimberly Weans (Carl), and Chadd Turner (Brandy); eight grandchildren, Josh, Tabby, Crystal, Nick, Red, Andrew, Megan, and Kali; five great-grandchildren, Caiden, Zadie, Emma, Avery, and Kairi; two brothers, Clinton Cravens (Fran) and Cliff Cravens; two sisters, Edith Duty (A.L.) and Ina Beaty; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Lee Cravens and Leeman Cravens (Mary).
A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019