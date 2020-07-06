1/1
Edward A. Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. Jones

Orleans - Edward A. Jones, 84, of Orleans, passed away at 8:57 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Salem Crossing.

He was born May 25, 1936 in Muncie, IN, the son of Robert Edward and Lora Gertrude (Shackelford) Jones.

He married Wahnemia "Suzie" Jones on April 18, 1964 and she survives.

He was a member of the Orleans United Methodist Church. A member of the Orleans Masonic Lodge # 153 F & AM and Orleans American Legion Warren Brock Post #69. He is a proud Marine Corps veteran.

He is survived by wife of Orleans; four children, Julie Lynn Jones-Ostmann of Chardon, Ohio, Tanya Sue (Jerry) Stromme of Orleans, IN, Drew (Kristi) Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Brian Edward (Dawn) Jones of Muncie, IN; two brothers, Michael Allen Jones of Florida and Cecil Leroy Raines of Indianapolis; one sister, Vilas "Bibi" King of Orleans; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Howard Ostmann; one sister, Hazel Johnson.

The funeral will be at 11:00 AM on July 8, 2020 at the Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home in Orleans with Reverend Ed Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Orleans with military rites conducted by the Orleans American Legion Post #69.

Friends are invited to visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM with a Masonic service at 7:30 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ochstetrick.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home - Orleans
187 East Jefferson Street
Orleans, IN 47452
(812) 865-2590
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved