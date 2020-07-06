Edward A. Jones
Orleans - Edward A. Jones, 84, of Orleans, passed away at 8:57 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Salem Crossing.
He was born May 25, 1936 in Muncie, IN, the son of Robert Edward and Lora Gertrude (Shackelford) Jones.
He married Wahnemia "Suzie" Jones on April 18, 1964 and she survives.
He was a member of the Orleans United Methodist Church. A member of the Orleans Masonic Lodge # 153 F & AM and Orleans American Legion Warren Brock Post #69. He is a proud Marine Corps veteran.
He is survived by wife of Orleans; four children, Julie Lynn Jones-Ostmann of Chardon, Ohio, Tanya Sue (Jerry) Stromme of Orleans, IN, Drew (Kristi) Jones of Columbus, Ohio, Brian Edward (Dawn) Jones of Muncie, IN; two brothers, Michael Allen Jones of Florida and Cecil Leroy Raines of Indianapolis; one sister, Vilas "Bibi" King of Orleans; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Howard Ostmann; one sister, Hazel Johnson.
The funeral will be at 11:00 AM on July 8, 2020 at the Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home in Orleans with Reverend Ed Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Orleans with military rites conducted by the Orleans American Legion Post #69.
Friends are invited to visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM with a Masonic service at 7:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
