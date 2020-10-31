1/1
Edward B. Jenkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward B. Jenkinson

Bloomington - Edward B. Jenkinson, Emeritus Professor of English Education at Indiana University, 89, passed away October 9th, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana surrounded by his family and team of care givers.

Edward was born in Muncie, Indiana to Joseph and Alma Jenkinson on October 23, 1930. He graduated Muncie Central High School. In 1951 Edward graduated Ball State University and he received a Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1956. In 1953 while Ronna was attending Ball State University, Edward met the love of his life. He married Ronna Marasco of West Lafayette, IN on April 10th, 1954. In June of 1960 Edward began his career at Indiana University. Edward received Indiana University's Gorman Teaching award for creative and excellence in teaching in 1984. In 1985 he received the AMACO Distinguished Teaching award and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Ball State University. In 1988 Edward was Senior Fellow for Phi Delta Kappa. Edward retired as Director of Student Teaching for Indiana University.

Edward is preceded in death by his wife Ronna M. Jenkinson; parents, Joseph and Alma Jenkinson; brother Louis Jenkinson; brother Richard Jenkinson; sister Agnes Bell; sister Dorothy Bezy; nephew Roger Jenkinson; niece Rebecca Boyce; niece Mary Katherine Dungan; and nephew Richard Jenkinson, Jr.

Edward is survived by his son Mark (Maggie) Jenkinson of Winnebago, IL; his daughter Andrea (Carlos) Jenkinson-Saenz of Austin, TX; and his son Nick Jenkinson of Bloomington, IN; his grandson Colewyn Saenz of San Antonio, TX; and his granddaughter Isabella Saenz of Austin, TX; his sister Bernice Reese of Muncie, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at 1:00 pm, November 21st, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Center in Bloomington, Indiana.

Donations to the Parkinson's Foundation maybe made in lieu of flowers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home
3000 East 3rd Street
Bloomington, IN 47401
(812) 336-4270
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved