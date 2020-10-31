Edward B. Jenkinson



Bloomington - Edward B. Jenkinson, Emeritus Professor of English Education at Indiana University, 89, passed away October 9th, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana surrounded by his family and team of care givers.



Edward was born in Muncie, Indiana to Joseph and Alma Jenkinson on October 23, 1930. He graduated Muncie Central High School. In 1951 Edward graduated Ball State University and he received a Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1956. In 1953 while Ronna was attending Ball State University, Edward met the love of his life. He married Ronna Marasco of West Lafayette, IN on April 10th, 1954. In June of 1960 Edward began his career at Indiana University. Edward received Indiana University's Gorman Teaching award for creative and excellence in teaching in 1984. In 1985 he received the AMACO Distinguished Teaching award and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Ball State University. In 1988 Edward was Senior Fellow for Phi Delta Kappa. Edward retired as Director of Student Teaching for Indiana University.



Edward is preceded in death by his wife Ronna M. Jenkinson; parents, Joseph and Alma Jenkinson; brother Louis Jenkinson; brother Richard Jenkinson; sister Agnes Bell; sister Dorothy Bezy; nephew Roger Jenkinson; niece Rebecca Boyce; niece Mary Katherine Dungan; and nephew Richard Jenkinson, Jr.



Edward is survived by his son Mark (Maggie) Jenkinson of Winnebago, IL; his daughter Andrea (Carlos) Jenkinson-Saenz of Austin, TX; and his son Nick Jenkinson of Bloomington, IN; his grandson Colewyn Saenz of San Antonio, TX; and his granddaughter Isabella Saenz of Austin, TX; his sister Bernice Reese of Muncie, IN; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be at 1:00 pm, November 21st, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Center in Bloomington, Indiana.



Donations to the Parkinson's Foundation maybe made in lieu of flowers.









