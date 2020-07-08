Edward E. "Ed" Townsend
Albany - Edward E. "Ed" Townsend, 83, Albany, died Monday July 6, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus following an illness. Born in Grant County on November 25, 1936, he was a graduate of Harrison High School in 1955. Ed was a Conservation Officer for the State of Indiana, working 35 years until retiring in 1996. He was a member of Union Chapel Ministries and a longtime Delaware County resident.
Survivors include his wife: Karen Kay (Marsh) Townsend, and adult children: Sherri Hines, Muncie, Mark Townsend, Monticello, Dean Townsend (wife: Lori), Monticello, Chris Townsend (wife: Jill), Gaston, Ted Townsend (wife: Susan), Gaston, Andy Townsend (wife: Amy), Yorktown, Daniel Townsend, Muncie, Robin Eldib (husband: Ken), Indianapolis, Marsha Handley (husband: Chris), Republic, MO, and Scott Breedlove (wife: Dinah), Muncie; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife: Josephine Ann (Flecker) Richards; daughter: Dawn DeeAnn Breedlove; parents: Robert K. & Vera (Wheat) Townsend, and sister: Charline Spall.
Services are set for 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Union Chapel Ministries. Burial will follow at Godlove Cemetery, Albany. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Union Chapel Ministries; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
