Edward Howard Taylor
Muncie - Edward Howard Taylor, 91, died Thursday evening, August 15, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus. He was born February 19, 1928 in Rochester, PA and was the son of the late Ambrose H. & Edna Mae (Musser) Taylor.
Ed retired from Westinghouse after 35 ½ years of dedicated service. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict being stationed in Germany. Ed moved to the Muncie area in 1961. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Slippery Rock College. Ed loved going to the beach collecting shells. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Ed loved gardening and caring for the many pets that he had raised and cared for. He and his late wife Martha J. Taylor (Erb) were faithful members of Gethsemane Methodist Church.
Ed is survived by his three children Dean Taylor (Joanie) , Wayne Taylor (Marla) and Tracey Williams (Greg) all of Muncie; nine grandchildren Kyle Taylor (Allysan), Alexandra Donati (Jordan), Jeramiah Taylor (Kelli), Jessica Sweet (Aaron), Jacob Taylor-Hill (Candi), Chelsie Taylor (Payton), Jason Holland (Brittany), Justin Holland (Carolyn) and Aaron Williams (Chelsea); thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Martha J. Taylor (Erb).
Funeral Services for Ed will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 18, 2019