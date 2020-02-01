|
Edward L. Fisher
Anderson - Edward L. Fisher, 78, of Anderson, passed away on January 31, 2020 at St. Vincent's Anderson Regional Hospital Anderson, IN. He was born on January 11, 1942 in Yorktown, Indiana.
Ed worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for Brockway Glass in CA for 12 years and in Lapel for 11 years.
Ed was a 1959 graduate of Yorktown High School. He was an avid NASCAR fanatic with his favorite driver being Jeff Gordon, #24. He was the co-founder of White River Cruisers and used to build cars from the frame up.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan Fisher of Anderson; children, Brett Fisher of Fontana, CA, Dana Steele of Surprise, Arizona, Michelle Brown of Anderson, Stacy Hollenback of Anderson; grandchildren, Taylor Chamera, Lauren Chamera, Patrick Berry, Meagan Cooley, Braxton Saylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Howard and Mary Fisher.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Madison County PO Box 637, Anderson, IN, 46015 .
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020