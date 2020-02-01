Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Fisher Obituary
Edward L. Fisher

Anderson - Edward L. Fisher, 78, of Anderson, passed away on January 31, 2020 at St. Vincent's Anderson Regional Hospital Anderson, IN. He was born on January 11, 1942 in Yorktown, Indiana.

Ed worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for Brockway Glass in CA for 12 years and in Lapel for 11 years.

Ed was a 1959 graduate of Yorktown High School. He was an avid NASCAR fanatic with his favorite driver being Jeff Gordon, #24. He was the co-founder of White River Cruisers and used to build cars from the frame up.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan Fisher of Anderson; children, Brett Fisher of Fontana, CA, Dana Steele of Surprise, Arizona, Michelle Brown of Anderson, Stacy Hollenback of Anderson; grandchildren, Taylor Chamera, Lauren Chamera, Patrick Berry, Meagan Cooley, Braxton Saylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Howard and Mary Fisher.

Cremation will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Madison County PO Box 637, Anderson, IN, 46015 .

www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -