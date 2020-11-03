Edward Leslie Hershberger
Huntington - Edward Leslie Hershberger, 71, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN.
Edward was born on November 9, 1948, in Muncie, IN, to the late Leslie W. and Louvada I. (Osborn) Hershberger. Edward married Penny Jean Holland on November 25, 1967. She preceded him in death on November 3, 2017.
Edward was a 1967 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He retired from General Motors after many years of service as an Electrician and machine repairman. He was a member of the Masonic Amity Lodge #483, Racing Shriners, Mizpah Shrine, Scottish Rite and York Rite.
Edward is survived by three daughters, Annette (Thomas) Witta, Huntington, IN; Janet (Jeff) Osborn, Ossian, IN; Barbara (Kelly) Burrington, Huntington, IN; one brother, John (Teresa) Hershberger, Eaton, IN; one sister, Lenella Maxwell, Muncie, IN; 11 grandchildren: Caleb (Sara) Witta, Jacob Witta, Sarah Witta, Hannah Witta, Elizabeth Osborn, Logan Osborn, Dylan Osborn, Brandy Collinsworth, Wesley Hershberger, Zachary (Kelly) Burrington, Emily Burrington; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a Masonic Amity Lodge service and a time for sharing at 2:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
A private burial at Gardens of Memory, Muncie, IN, will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Masonic Amity Lodge #483 in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
.