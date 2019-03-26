|
|
Edward M. Kseniak
Muncie - Edward M. Kseniak, 84 formerly of Muncie, IN departed this earth Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 peacefully at his residence.
He was born September 3, 1934 in Perth Amboy, NJ, the son of John and Anna (Zabiega) Kseniak. Ed was a proud Notre Dame graduate, an avid fan and supporter. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the Elks and an avid golfer.
Ed worked as a chemical engineer for the Delco Remy division of General Motors for 35 years and Exide Battery for another 4 yrs. After moving from Muncie to The Enclave in 2018 he has enjoyed attending Holy Spirit Catholic Church at Geist.
Ed was a beloved husband, father and "Dziadzia" (grandfather). He was a remarkable servant, a man of tremendous faith. He was fiercely devoted to his wife Dorothy of 62 years, his children and his grandchildren. He cherished his many dear and loyal friends and was always available to those in need of help.
Survivors include his faithful and loving wife Dorothy P. (Parsler) Kseniak; daughter Patti (husband Rob) Parsons; son Mike (wife Cindy) Kseniak; daughter Maryann (husband Rick) Stanley; brother Lou Kseniak (wife Eleanor); his grandchildren Nicholas Erhart (wife Casey), Andrew, Anna, David and Grace Parsons; Michael and Lucas Kseniak; Abby, Louis and Stewart Stanley; his great-grandchildren Brayden, Kimmie and Kane Erhart; son-in-law Dennis Erhart and 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death and now joyfully reunited with his parents John and Anna Kseniak; his precious daughter Kimberly Erhart; brothers and sisters Monsignor Michael Kseniak, Stella, Walter, Stanley Kseniak and Mary Czech.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 West Jackson St, Muncie, In 47303 with Father Andrew Dudzinski officiating.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 or from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Thursday at church with the funeral immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st St., Indianapolis, In 46240; Stillwater Adult Daycare, 7160 Shadeland Station, Indianapolis, IN 46256 at which he extremely enjoyed in his final weeks; or the Knights of Columbus, 3600 W. Purdue Ave, Muncie, IN 46304.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 26, 2019