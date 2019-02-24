|
|
Edwin P. Prettyman
Muncie - Dr. Edwin Paige Prettyman, long-time resident of Muncie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, in Illinois. He was Professor Emeritus of Secondary Education at Ball State University.
Ed was born on March 21, 1930, in Milford, Delaware, to the late Herbert J. and Evelyn (Paige) Prettyman. He grew up in Laurel, Delaware, and was a proud alumnus of Laurel High School (class of 1948). He had fond memories of playing his trumpet in the school band and with a group of friends in Laurel.
Ed devoted his career to education. After graduating from Salisbury State College in Maryland in 1953, he taught English for several years at high schools in Selbyville, Delaware; Laurel, Delaware; and Carlisle, Pennsylvania. During this time, Ed also served in the U.S. Army, including several years in the Reserves and active service from 1961-62 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was honorably discharged with the rank of captain.
After earning his Doctor of Education degree in 1965 from The Pennsylvania State University, Ed moved with his family to Muncie, Indiana, where he joined the faculty of the Ball State University Teachers College. After 28 years, he retired as Professor Emeritus of Secondary Education in 1993.
Ed was known as a lively personality and an avid storyteller. In his retirement, Ed enjoyed music, books, old movies, travel, and cooking. He and his wife moved to Illinois a few short weeks before his passing.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Alice Prettyman (Brubaker); his daughters, Doreen Vieitez (David) and Shelley Prettyman; his sister, Helen Hickam (Frank); his niece and nephew; and cousins.
Ed's family would like to express their gratitude for the thoughtful medical care Ed received during his last months in Muncie. A memorial service will be held in Muncie on a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ed's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet, Illinois (joliethospice.org).
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019