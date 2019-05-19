|
|
Edwin "Ed" Shipley
Muncie - Edwin Dale Shipley, 73, of Muncie and Cicero, Indiana, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1946, to Dale and Frances Shipley, both who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicki (Galbreth) Shipley; his children Sharla (Mark) Kinsey, Scott (Amy) Shipley and Staci (Ryan) Knigga; his biggest pride and joy, his grandchildren Lucas, Andrew and Kathryn Kinsey; Shaun and Shay Shipley; Noah and Natalie Knigga.
Ed loved Ball State University. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1968 and later his Master's Degree in 1971. He joined Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and remained active in it throughout his life receiving their Hall of Fame distinction for the Indiana Gamma chapter. After graduation, Ed then worked at the university for 34 years, with 31 of those years as the Executive Director, President and CEO of the Alumni Association. He received the Benny Award in 1996. He was actively involved in CAAE (Council of Alumni Association Executives) and found many life-long friends through this. Aside from his family, nothing meant more to him than Ball State University and the Cardinals. In addition to the numerous events he worked and helped sponsor throughout the country, he also gladly gave of his time to the Athletic Department. Early in his career he served as a volunteer assistant coach for the men's basketball team, then he started calling statistics at football games as well as men's and women's basketball games. He hasn't missed a home football game since 1977. The golf team also benefited from Ed's love of athletics as he worked local events and even events in Florida for them. Ed had an amazing memory and knack for the people of Ball State, often recalling the year they graduated, their spouse's name and even their personal stories. He was the definition of an ambassador for the university. Insisting it wasn't necessary, Ed was inducted into the Ball State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017, and the library in the Alumni Center was dedicated in his name in 2018.
Prior to joining the staff at Ball State, Ed worked as the athletic director and coach at Redkey and Southern Wells High Schools. Some of his favorite stories to tell came from those days, and his love of athletics, youth sports in particular, only grew from there.
Ed declared he finally found his real passion in life when he became a grandpa. He and Vicki have been known to travel 8 hours round trip in one day to watch one of the grandkid's events. His dedication to and admiration of each of them was evident to anyone who ever spoke to him or saw his social media. He was a fixture in the stands and a loud voice of encouragement for all of them and their teammates.
The calling will be held from 4-8 on Tuesday, May 21 and the funeral will be at 10 am Wednesday, May 22 at Parson Mortuary in Muncie. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Ball State University Fund of your choice or another .
Published in The Star Press on May 19, 2019