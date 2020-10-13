1/1
Eileen Helm
Eileen Helm

Muncie - Eileen Helm, a Muncie resident, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Anderson, Indiana. She was born April 22, 1933 in Randolph County and was a daughter of the late Delma Wayne and Mabel Mosier Shaffer.

She graduated from Modoc High School and on June 11, 1950, married Joseph Helm. She was a homemaker and later worked for Ball Stores, Muncie Public Library, American Pest Control and Ivy Tech in Muncie, Indiana.

She was Past Matron of Whitney Eastern Star and had also been active as a member of White Shrine, Demolay Mother's Club, Order of Amaranth, Social Order of Beauceant, and Philadelphia Congregational Christian Church.

She is survived by daughters, Jenny Owens of Iowa, Janet Cable (husband, Bruce) of New Castle, Janette Helm (husband, Ron Branson) of Plainfield, Indiana; a son, Jeff Helm (wife, Tammy) of Anderson, Indiana; grandchildren, Jama, Janna, Micayla, and Jared; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; a sister, Shirley Fisher of Pinch, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Helm in June of 2000; brothers, Harley and Kennard Shaffer; a sister, Viola Mae Melton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Macer-Hall-Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, 2011 East Broad St., New Castle with Reverend Ron Branson officiating. Graveside services will follow 3:30 p.m., at Union Cemetery, 2275 South 1200 West, Parker City, Indiana. Friends may call Friday, 11:00 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. The funeral directors and staff are honored to serve the Eileen Helm family. On-line condolences may be made at www.macerhall.com

Memorial contributions can be made to A.R.F. (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt -Broad St.
2011 Broad St
New Castle, IN 47362
765-529-5900
