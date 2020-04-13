Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Mapel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Mapel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Mapel Obituary
Eileen Mapel

Alexandria - Eileen Mapel, 91, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Summit Health and living in Summitville following an extended illness.

Eileen was born on March 26, 1929 in Delaware County to the late Otto and Mary (Myers) Beeman. She was a 1947 graduate of Alexandria High School. Eileen married Ernest Mapel on July 3, 1947. They were married for 54 years before his passing in 2001. Eileen lived in Florida for many years before returning to be near her family. Eileen was an avid bowler. She loved crafting and crocheting and donated many of her creations to local nursing homes.

Eileen is survived her daughter, Marsha Swartz; three grandchildren, Mandy Swartz of Fishers, Matt Swartz of Muncie, and Melissa Swartz (companion Alex) of Austin, TX; her sister, Jean Mason (husband Bob) of Summitville; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to Eileen's husband and parents, she was preceded in death by, her son, Ronald Mapel; and a sister and brother-in-law, Noreen and Jim Tobey.

Eileen's family would like to thank the staff at Summit Health and Living for all their loving care and support they gave Eileen.

Eileen will be cremated and there will be no public services per current state regulations.

Share a memory of Eileen and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Eileen's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -