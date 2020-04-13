|
Eileen Mapel
Alexandria - Eileen Mapel, 91, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Summit Health and living in Summitville following an extended illness.
Eileen was born on March 26, 1929 in Delaware County to the late Otto and Mary (Myers) Beeman. She was a 1947 graduate of Alexandria High School. Eileen married Ernest Mapel on July 3, 1947. They were married for 54 years before his passing in 2001. Eileen lived in Florida for many years before returning to be near her family. Eileen was an avid bowler. She loved crafting and crocheting and donated many of her creations to local nursing homes.
Eileen is survived her daughter, Marsha Swartz; three grandchildren, Mandy Swartz of Fishers, Matt Swartz of Muncie, and Melissa Swartz (companion Alex) of Austin, TX; her sister, Jean Mason (husband Bob) of Summitville; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to Eileen's husband and parents, she was preceded in death by, her son, Ronald Mapel; and a sister and brother-in-law, Noreen and Jim Tobey.
Eileen's family would like to thank the staff at Summit Health and Living for all their loving care and support they gave Eileen.
Eileen will be cremated and there will be no public services per current state regulations.
Share a memory of Eileen and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Eileen's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020