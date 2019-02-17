Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Elaine May Cooksey

Elaine May Cooksey Obituary
Elaine May Cooksey

Muncie - God had bigger plans for Elaine May Cooksey as he needed her work to begin in Heaven. Angels arrived Wednesday, February 13, 2019, to take Elaine May Cooksey into the arms of Jesus. Elaine, age 83, was born in Muncie, IN, to the late Ed and Eva Dyer, on February 1, 1936.

Elaine was an avid Christian, heavily involved with Halteman Village Baptist Church of Muncie, in her earlier years, she taught migrant children and Sunday school, and lead the Children's Good News programs. Elaine worked at various retail establishments in Muncie before becoming a full time homemaker, overseeing her home, and the care of her family. She enjoyed cake decorating, spending time at the lakes, vacationing in Florida, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Elaine will be missed by her sons: Terry Zane (Amy) Cooksey of Kentucky and David Rex (Nancy) Cooksey of Muncie; sisters-in-law: Linda (Earl) Edwards of Muncie and Sue Blevins of Tennessee; grandchildren: Colt Cooksey, Eileen (Drew) Logsdon, Cheven Cooksey, Kimberley (Tyler) Wright, Will Harrod, and Cody Cooksey; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She will be greeted in heaven by her parents; her beloved husband of 64 years, Terry Cooksey; siblings: Kenneth Dyer, Paul Dyer, Edward Dyer, Albert Dyer, Waunita Minnick, Annabell Keown, Marguerite Ward, and Jeanie Bergman; and granddaughter, Kylie Cooksey.

Visitation will be held on both Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home.

Published in The Star Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
