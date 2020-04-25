|
|
Eldon K. Buck
Muncie - Eldon K. Buck, 79, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Eldon was born August 8, 1940, in Albany, Kentucky, the son of John E. and Dora "Edith" (Wray) Buck. Eldon grew up in east central Indiana and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1958. Eldon enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, and fought during the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961.
After the Navy, Eldon attended Real Estate School and obtained his real estate license. Shortly thereafter, he opened Buck Real Estate Company in Muncie. In the 1970's and 80's, Eldon was co-owner of Castle Plywood and Paneling, and also co-owned El-Ray New Home Builders. Later in his career, he was a real-estate investor and also a Chemical Sales Representative for Diversey Chemical Corporation retiring at the age of 1995.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and Past President of East Central Indiana Board of Realtors.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Betty Buck, Muncie; a son, Steve Buck (wife, Stacy), Ft. Wayne; four grandchildren, Sydney A. Buck, Carmel, Savannah E. Buck, Ft. Wayne, Samuel S. Buck, Ft. Wayne, and Sophia I. Buck, Ft. Wayne; a sister, Sibyl Manifold; two brothers, A. Ray Buck (wife, Carolyn), George Buck (wife, Suzy); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Buck was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Harold Manifold.
Private Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery, with Military Rites conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard.
The public may view Eldon's service at 2:30 pm, on Monday, April 27, 2020, at www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary.
A Celebration of Eldon's life public service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Road, Muncie, IN 47304.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020