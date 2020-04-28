|
Eldon K. Buck
Muncie - Eldon K. Buck, 79, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Eldon was born August 8, 1940, in Albany, Kentucky, the son of John E. and Dora "Edith" (Wray) Buck. He grew up in east central Indiana and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, and was involved in the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961.
After the Navy, Eldon attended Real Estate School and obtained his real estate license. Shortly thereafter, he opened Buck Real Estate Company in Muncie. In the 1970's and 80's, he was also co-owner of Castle Plywood and Paneling and co-owned El-Ray Home Builders. Later in his career, he was an industrial chemical sales representative for Diversey Chemical Corporation and retired at the age of 55. Eldon spent his retirement owning and managing his real estate investment properties.
Eldon was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a past President of the East Central Indiana Board of Realtors.
Eldon enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always up for a game of Euchre, and loved watching his four grandchildren participate in their athletic events. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Betty (Bivens) Buck, Muncie; a son, Steven Buck (wife, Stacy), Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Sydney Buck, Carmel, Savannah Buck, Fort Wayne, Samuel Buck, Fort Wayne, and Sophia Buck, Fort Wayne; a sister, Sibyl Manifold; two brothers, A. Ray Buck (wife, Carolyn), George Buck (wife, Suzy); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Buck was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Harold Manifold.
Private Funeral Services will be held in Elm Ridge Cemetery, with Military Rites conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard.
A Celebration of Eldon's life public service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Road, Muncie, IN 47304.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020