Eldon L. Kellogg
Hartford City - Eldon L. Kellogg, 76, passed away July 3, 2019 in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
He was born in Hartford City May 6, 1943 to George and Ethel May (Cline) Kellogg. He served in the Air Force and graduated from Indiana College of Mortuary Science in 1966.
He married Tammy Wolfe in Las Vegas on February 3, 1997.
Eldon worked at several funeral homes in the area, managed the American Legion in Berne, and later was manager at Blackford Country Club for 22 years. Presently he was Commander of the American Legion Post #159, Hartford City.
He served as Exalted Ruler of BPO Elks #625, was a member of Blackford Lodge #106 F&AM and the Amvets Post, Royerton.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy; a daughter, Erica (Craig) Ussery; sister, Cheryl Hall; 3 grandchildren, Logan Crawford, Vincent Ussery and Anthony Ussery; a nephew, Joshua Hall; in-laws, Linda and Kay Wolfe, 2 brothers-in-law, Christian and Chad Wolfe and his canine son, Bowe.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Published in The Star Press on July 6, 2019