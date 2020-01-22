|
|
Eldred King
Parker City - Eldred King, 77, of Parker City, IN passed away Monday afternoon, January 20, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born December 14, 1942 in Barthel, KY the son of Crawford and Dorothy (Watters) King. He was a 1961 graduate of Union High School of Modoc, IN.
Eldred owned and operated King Farms shooting Preserve in Parker City for many years, starting in the 70's. He previously had worked at Warner Gear and Westinghouse, both of Muncie, IN. He enjoyed spending his leisure time Hunting and Fishing. He was a sought-after Bird Dog trainer. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Quail Unlimited, and judged field trials all across the midwest.
He leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Carolyn Ann King; two children, Michelle "Shelley" Shaffer (husband, Terry) of Albany, IN and Kevin King (wife, Cindy) of Longwood, FL; two stepchildren, Andy Stout (wife, Erica) and Ronnie Stout (wife, Stephanie), all of Muncie, IN; four grandchildren, Aimee Inskeep (husband, Bradley), Lynsee Pullen (husband, Kyle), Kelsey Thomas (husband, David) and Katie King (fiancé, Nick Moore); and four great grandchildren, Cooper and Dylan Inskeep, and Kashton and Kodee Pullen; a sister, Georgia Conwell of Cowan, IN; sister-in-law, Deanie King of Springport, IN; and brother-in-law, Bill Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Arch, Arnold and Denton King; and a sister, Irene Brown.
A service to celebrate Eldred's life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10:30 a.m. to service time, Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020