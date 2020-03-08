|
|
Eleanor "Jane" Carr
Muncie - Muncie: Eleanor "Jane" Carr passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon March 7, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital with family at her side. Jane was born Sunday, December 13, 1936 the daughter of Beatrice and Vernon Rhoades in Knightstown Indiana. After graduating from Muncie Central in 1954, she married Ardell Carr and remained married until his passing in 1988. Jane loved being with family, watching games shows and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving Eleanor are three sons, Mike (Becky) Carr, Russell (Toni) Carr, Bill (Mikki) Carr; daughter Sara (Karl Martini) Carr, eight grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, Austin, Alec, Cameron, Gabby, Zach, Emma; seven great-grandchildren, Landyn, Ryder, Jazzlyn, Averie, Nash, Brady, Emory and two Brothers Henry Rhoades and Butch Rhoades. Many nieces, nephews, and extended family members will miss Jane.
Her parents, husband Ardell, three sisters, Marie, Marge, Joan and five brothers, Robert, Randall, Billy, Frank and Dood preceded her in passing.
Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street in Muncie on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Steven Graves officiating. Burial will follow Gardens of Memory Cemetery North of Muncie. Friends may call at Parson from 11:00 until the time of the service.
The family will receive online condolences at ww.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020