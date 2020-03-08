Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor "Jane" Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor "Jane" Carr Obituary
Eleanor "Jane" Carr

Muncie - Muncie: Eleanor "Jane" Carr passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon March 7, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital with family at her side. Jane was born Sunday, December 13, 1936 the daughter of Beatrice and Vernon Rhoades in Knightstown Indiana. After graduating from Muncie Central in 1954, she married Ardell Carr and remained married until his passing in 1988. Jane loved being with family, watching games shows and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving Eleanor are three sons, Mike (Becky) Carr, Russell (Toni) Carr, Bill (Mikki) Carr; daughter Sara (Karl Martini) Carr, eight grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, Austin, Alec, Cameron, Gabby, Zach, Emma; seven great-grandchildren, Landyn, Ryder, Jazzlyn, Averie, Nash, Brady, Emory and two Brothers Henry Rhoades and Butch Rhoades. Many nieces, nephews, and extended family members will miss Jane.

Her parents, husband Ardell, three sisters, Marie, Marge, Joan and five brothers, Robert, Randall, Billy, Frank and Dood preceded her in passing.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street in Muncie on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Steven Graves officiating. Burial will follow Gardens of Memory Cemetery North of Muncie. Friends may call at Parson from 11:00 until the time of the service.

The family will receive online condolences at ww.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -