Eleanor E. Buroker
Gaston - Eleanor E. Buroker, 92, former longtime Gaston, Indiana resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Heritage Pointe of Warren, Indiana, where she resided since 2014.
Eleanor Eileen was born on May 16, 1927 in Howard County, Indiana to the late Irvin P. and Nellie (DeBon) Ford. She graduated from Ervin Township High School in 1946. She married L. DeMerle Buroker February 11, 1949 at the First Baptist Church in Kokomo. They were married for 55 years before his passing in 2004. Eleanor was a daughter, sister, farmer's wife, homemaker, mother of 3, grandmother of 2, great-grandmother of 3, and friend to many. Through their life together, she and DeMerle farmed near Swayzee, Fairmount, Summitville and Eaton and enjoyed their retirement in Gaston. They attended Eaton First Church of God for many years. Eleanor enjoyed being with her family and friends and talking on the phone with her sisters and friends. Her activities included homemaking, gardening, attending church, and local community activities, and square dancing with DeMerle.
Eleanor is survived by a son, Mark Buroker (wife Barb) of Fishers; a daughter, Barbara Buroker of Huntington; two grandchildren, Brian Buroker (wife Diane Lupow) of Brooklyn, NY and Angie Smith (husband Jeremy) of Carmel; three great-grandchildren, Kate and Drew Smith and Chloe Lupow Buroker; four sisters, Jeanette Prather, Mary Katherine Rennaker (husband Paul), Edith Mae Vent, and Shirley Ann Stockberger (husband Norman); Brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Mary Buroker; and several nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Mike Buroker; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Leona Ford and Bob and Betty Ford; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Joe Renie; two brothers-in-law, Bob Prather and John Vent; brother and sister-in-law, Lindell and Jane Buroker; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN. Rev. Richard Case will officiate. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 50 E. 91st St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or the Souder Memorial Education Fund @ Heritage Pointe, 801 Huntington Ave., Warren, IN 46792.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 13, 2019