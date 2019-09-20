|
Eleanor J. Morris
Fort Wayne - Eleanor J. Morris, 91, passed away at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Park Place Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Dunkirk on April 7, 1928 to Raymond Bishop and Dorthea P. (Locke) Bishop. Both of her parent preceded her in death.
Eleanor graduated from Dunkirk High School on May 28, 1947. She married Merval James Morris on July 4, 1947 at her parent's home in Dunkirk. Merval precedes her in death on May 4, 1994.
She was a homemaker and formerly attended Millgrove United Methodist Church.
Eleanor will be sadly missed by her son, Jim M. (wife, Becky) Morris of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cheryl L. (husband, Steve) Peacock of Cropwell, AL; grandchildren, Jason (wife, Shelly) Morris, Matthew (wife, Diana) Morris, Amber (husband, Corey) Hill and Aaron (wife, Allyson) Peacock; great-grandchildren, Ashley Morris, Megan Morris, Kaine Morris, Jaxson Katz, Keegan Katz, Tyson Hill, Maddox Peacock and Cooper Peacock; brother, Harold (wife, Vergene) Bishop of Albany.
She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Johnsonbaugh and Karen Hancock.
Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019