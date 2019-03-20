|
Eleanor (Elli) Louise Taylor
Muncie - Eleanor (Elli) Louise Taylor, 75, of Muncie passed away on March 13, 2019 at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel. She was born on March 10, 1944 in Kokomo to Waldo and Janacra Finley.
Elli graduated from Kokomo High School in 1962, received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Indiana University, and finished her schooling with a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree from IUPUI. Subsequently, she was employed as a social worker at Comprehensive Mental Health Services (CMHS), from which she retired in 2006, after 37 years of service.
She was a long time member of High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie, and the Bethany Class attendees of this church played a significant role in her life. Her hobbies included running and traveling, and she loved to host Bridge club and church group events, play trivia and board games, and do crossword puzzles. Elli was also an avid sports fan; she loved the Colts and her IU and Butler basketball. In addition, she was always heavily involved in her family's fantasy football leagues.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Grammy), Elli is survived by her sons - Chad (Ira Lim) Taylor of Fremont, CA, Scott (Kira) Taylor of Eagle, CO, and Curt (fianceé Erica Seasor) Taylor of Westfield, IN, her grandchildren - Jenna and Derek Iwamiya, Owen and Hailey Taylor, and Samantha, Brendan, and Hayden Taylor, her sister - Kathy (Robert) Louks, and her brother-in-law - Bob Coates.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mike, of 38 years and by her sister, Carol Coates.
Services for Elli will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at High Street United Methodist Church (219 S. High St.), where Pastor Charlotte Overmyer will be officiating. There will be a visitation period in the church parlor from 10:30-12, followed by the service at noon. Since she wanted a cremation, there will be no viewing of the body; instead, a stained glass urn with her ashes will be on display. Flowers can be sent to the church or a donation can be made to it. Her urn will be buried in a plot next to her husband's at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery (6805 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.). Loosecares.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019