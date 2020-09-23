Elenora Francis Shaw
Muncie - Elenora Francis Shaw, 76, passed away on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on February 11, 1944 in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lester and Edna Mae (Haney) Williams and attended Muncie Central High School.
She worked for Penrod and the Holiday Inn for many years. She loved making quilts, sewing for family and friends, shopping and collecting magnets and keychains of all kinds. She would always go visit her neighbors and enjoyed taking short walks to the Attic Window for shopping. She loved to spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She didn't let her disability stop her from living her best life, always being independent and traveling to Wal- Mart on the MITS Bus.
Surviving are her daughter, Paula K. Cooper (husband, Randy) of New Castle; two granddaughters, Amy Cooper (companion, Brian Baker) of Noblesville and Stacy Cooper of New Castle; four great-grandchildren, Kaylee Ingalls (fiancé, Spencer Bell), Ottis Cooper, Olivia Schetgen and Kaydance; one brother, John Williams (wife, Alice); several nieces and nephews and a special life-long friend, Ben Wilbur (wife, Brenda) of Muncie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Haylee Shaw; one brother, Roger Williams; and three sisters, Pat Porter, Iva Smith and Shirley Williams.
There will be no services and cremation will take place.
Memorial Contributions can be directed to the National Kidney Foundation
.