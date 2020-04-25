|
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Elfriede Garringer Etchison
1928 - 2020
Elfriede Garringer Etchison
Muncie - Elfriede Garringer Etchison of Muncie, Indiana, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 22, at the age of 92. Elfi, as she was called by so many, was born in Vienna, Austria, on January 31, 1928, to the late Karl and Albina Sollfrank. Loving wife to the late Lee Edward Garringer who died of cancer at age 41 after 18 years of marriage. They had three children, Heidi Rhea (Rob) of Mandeville, Louisiana, Steve Garringer, Muncie, Indiana and a stillborn daughter, Michelle Rene Garringer in 1968.
Married to second husband, Leon Etchison, for only two short years before he died of a heart attack, she become a loving step-mom to the late Jan Etchison ( the late Nancy), Jeanine Souders, ( Larry)of Muncie, Indiana, Michael Etchison, ( Amy),of Wintergarden, Florida, and Julie Hankins-Jones ( Steve) of Muncie. She was so thrilled to become an instant grandmother or Oma as they called her, to 10. Now it is 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandkids with two more on the way, and 3 great-great-grandkids.
Elfi was an only child and was 10 years old when Hitler marched into Austria. She was injured in a bomb raid on the way home from visiting her grandmother. Things were exceedingly difficult during that time as they were rationed and had so many changes in their everyday life. She joined Hitler's Youth Group because all youth it was required. She recalled her mother hid in a closet with blanket over her, listening to Radio Free Europe. Her father hated having to give the Nazi hand gesture and was very sympathetic towards their Jewish friends and helped them when he could.
Elfi spent many of her summers in a smaller village, Pernitz, where her other grandmother lived and hung out with cousins of her age. Pernitz remained a favorite place for Elfi and her family to visit to this day. After her high school, she studied becoming a baby nurse.
At age 19, her girlfriend's boyfriend brought his handsome curly headed blonde soldier friend as a blind date for Elfi and they hit it off. Two years, they had a beautiful wedding and moved from the huge capital of Austria, to a little po-dunk town in Indiana, Ridgeville. She and hundreds of other war brides and their soldier husbands came across on a ship to America. There she met her best friend, Lotte Dean, and her husband, Bill, now both deceased. They became fast friends in that short of time and encouraged them to move to Indiana from Kentucky for jobs. Ironically, Elfi and Lotte ended up in the same nursing home as roommates until Lotte passed about two years ago. They were like sisters for over 70 years with an incredible amount of fond and fun memories. Elfi belonged to a club for International Women and a German Club (D.A.NK.), where she met many friends over the years. She especially loved attending the DANK Club polka dances and parties. She often spoke half English, half German, in a sentence without realizing it. Over the years, she took many grandchildren to visit her family and friends in her beautiful homeland of Austria and Germany. Elfi was an incredible cook and baker, although generally it was all German food. She was especially known for her Nusstrudel (nut strudel) and baked that for every holiday and occasion. She went through six difficult years, when her first husband, Lee, was diagnosed with colon cancer, and was left a widow at age 38, with two children. Lee, or fondly known as Smokey, was one of many in his family with cancer. There are four generations of Garringer cancer with many leading to death. When he was in the hospital with his first operation, she was also in the hospital giving birth to a baby that she knew was stillborn. She has gone through so much grief and heartbreak in her lifetime. She worked at an upholstery shop, many years with Ball Brothers, and become manager at Welles and Kings Department Stores. Her bosses at the later stores loved her and her work ethic and would ask if she had any more German or Austrian friends like herself. She ended up getting many of her friends' jobs there. Several years after Lee's death, she married Leon and was able to quit work and enjoy life. They traveled extensively around the world. They were married by her brother-in-law in California and had a honeymoon in Hong Kong. She loved Leon's children and grandchildren and became a big part of their lives. Elfi loved playing cards with friends and family and traveling with them. She was always entertaining and having parties, even when she had a small home. She loved being with people. She was such an incredible Oma (grandma) to all her grandkids (and there were a lot of them!) and was always traveling to spend time with them no matter where they lived.
Elfi had a vivacious personality and always lit up any room she was in with her beautiful smile and laugh. She never knew a stranger and would start a conversation with anyone at any time, especially if there was a little child nearby. Everyone loved her and her Austrian accent and her trouble pronouncing certain letters, like calling the veil on her daughter's head a "whale", calling her granddaughter "Header" instead of Heather. She had a love of children and when her two kids got bigger, she borrowed other kids to take places like church camp. She was particularly fond of having a "Jause" which is a little break during the day, and she was sure to serve you sweets, salami, cheese, and fruit. She always had to serve food when anyone stopped by. Her house was always immaculate and beautifully decorate, especially for the seasons. Some German traditions were maintained like opening presents on Christmas Eve, and decorating a tree with candles, candy, and edibles and singing Christmas songs. One year there were even sparklers on the tree specially placed!
She was admitted into a nursing home over three years ago and has survived two broken hips, broken shoulder, and humerus from falls. She has had bed sores, C-Diff, fluid in her lungs, and recently a blood clot in her lungs and an UTI. She has been an amazingly strong women her whole life and especially over the last few years.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
She will be sadly missed all over the world by her many friends and family that she has touched. Elfi wanted to have a Celebration of Life where she would be fondly remembered with friends and family with favorite memories of her. This will be taking place later this year when we can once again gather together, hug, kiss, and celebrate this wonderfully loving person.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to, A Rhea of Hope, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, that has an Oktoberfest fundraiser for a rare and aggressive cancer Cholangiocarcinoma (Bile Duct Cancer) with funds going towards research. This year's Oktoberfest will be in Elfriede's memory. Checks can be sent to A Rhea of Hope, P.O. Box 1371, Mandeville, Louisiana 79470-1371.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020